Iran's Deputy Oil Minister Zamaninia named caretaker OPEC governor

Deputy Oil Minister Amirhossein Zamaninia has been named as Iran’s caretaker OPEC Governor, replacing Hossein Kazempour Ardebili who died earlier this month, state media reported on Saturday.

Ardebili, who served as Iran's representative to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, died on May 16 of a brain hemorrhage two weeks after falling into a coma.

His temporary replacement, Zamaninia, was a member of Iran’s nuclear negotiating team under the administrations of presidents Mohammad Khatami and Hassan Rouhani.

Zamaninia also served as Iran’s ambassador to Malaysia from 2001 to 2005.

He has studied politics and law in the US, according to state media.

A search for a permanent governor is underway, state media said.

Last Update: 10:33 KSA 13:33 - GMT 10:33