Iran will retaliate if US causes ‘trouble’ for Venezuela tanker, Rouhani tells Qatar

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned on Saturday of retaliatory measures against the United States if Washington caused problems for tankers carrying Iranian fuel to Venezuela, the semi-official news agency Mehr reported.



“If our tankers in the Caribbean or anywhere in the world face trouble caused by the Americans, they (the US) will also be in trouble,” Rouhani said in a phone conversation with Qatar’s Emir, Mehr reported.



A flotilla of five tankers carrying Iranian fuel for gasoline-starved Venezuela is approaching the Caribbean, with the first expected to reach the country’s waters on Sunday, according to Refinitiv Eikon tracking data.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Iran begins opening businesses, religious sites for Eid al-Fitr

Iran’s Khamenei on Quds Day: Israel will be eradicated

Zarif tweets anti-Israel poster, crops out image of Soleimani plastered on al-Aqsa

Last Update: 11:44 KSA 14:44 - GMT 11:44