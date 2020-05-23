Sudan confiscates $4 bln of assets from ex-president Bashir

Sudan has confiscated assets valued at $4 billion from former President Omar al-Bashir, his family members and associates, the country’s anti-corruption body said.

“Our initial estimates of the value of the assets, shares in different companies and buildings we have confiscated is $3.5 billion to $4 billion, Salah Manaa, a spokesperson for the Anti-Corruption and Regime Dismantling Committee, said in response to questions.

The body was set up late last year.



Bashir, who was overthrown by the army a year ago amid mass protests against his three-decade rule, was jailed in December after being found guilty of illicitly possessing millions of dollars in foreign currencies.

He has also been indicted by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity committed in the western region of Darfur.



