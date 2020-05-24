At least five dead in blast during Somalia Eid festivities: Police

At least five people were killed and more than 20 injured Sunday in Somalia in a blast during festivities to mark the Eid al-Fitr festival.
“The initial information we have received indicates the dead bodies of five people were collected from the scene of the blast and more than twenty others have been wounded” police officer Mohamed Muktar told AFP by phone from Baidoa, about 250 kilometers (150 miles) west of the capital Mogadishu.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Muslim world is celebrating the Eid al-Fitr festival which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 16:05 KSA 19:05 - GMT 16:05