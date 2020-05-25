Iranian vessel carrying fuel supply has moored at Venezuela refinery: Iran’s press TV

An Iranian vessel carrying fuel supply has moored at the refinery of El Palito in Venezuela, Iran’s press TV reported on Monday.
BREAKING NEWS: The Iranian oil/chem Handymax tanker, FORTUNE, which loaded 43 million liters of gasoline during mid-March at Port Shahid Rajaee, Iran, has now moored at berth 2 at the refinery of El Palito, Venezuela, situated west of capital city, Caracas. #OOTT @MarineTraffic pic.twitter.com/rvpbHsxnQl— TankerTrackers.com, Inc.⚓️🛢 (@TankerTrackers) May 25, 2020
