Iranian vessel carrying fuel supply has moored at Venezuela refinery: Iran’s press TV

An Iranian vessel carrying fuel supply has moored at the refinery of El Palito in Venezuela. (Twitter)
Reuters Monday 25 May 2020
An Iranian vessel carrying fuel supply has moored at the refinery of El Palito in Venezuela, Iran’s press TV reported on Monday.

