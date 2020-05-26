NEWS
France says relations with Iran tougher following French citizen's sentencing

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian leaves after the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France March 4, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters, Paris Tuesday 26 May 2020
France’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that relations with Iran had become more difficult after Tehran sentenced a French-Iranian academic to prison in what he said was a politically motivated decision.

“This sentencing was founded on no serious elements and was politically motivated. So we firmly say to the Iranian authorities to release Fariba Adelkhah without delay,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Inter radio.

“This decision make our relations with the Iranian authorities a lot more difficult.”

Adelkhah, who has been in prison for a year, was this month sentenced to six years in jail on national security charges.

