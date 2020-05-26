Iranian girl, 13, beheaded by father in reported honor killing

A 13-year-old Iranian girl was beheaded in her sleep by her father on Thursday in a so-called “honor killing,” local media reported.

The incident occurred in the city of Talesh in the northern province of Gilan.

The father has been arrested, the governor of Talesh told the official IRNA news agency on Tuesday, adding that “the details of this case will be made public after the legal process.”

The victim, Romina Ashrafi, had run away from home following her father’s opposition to her marrying a man she had “fallen in love with,” according to local media. The man Ashrafi wanted to be with is reportedly 35 years old, according to local Iranian media outlets.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Recent killing in Lebanon sheds light on honor killings in the country

Iran sentences young Christian woman to 10 lashes, three months in prison

String of fires at Christian, Hindu, Jewish holy sites in Iran ‘deliberate’: Expert

After being found and returned home by the police, Ashrafi’s father killed her in her sleep using a sickle.

Ashrafi was handed over to her father despite her “repeated warnings” that she would be in danger at home, according to reports.

After killing his daughter, the father went to the police station with the murder weapon in his hand and confessed to what he had done, according to reports.

The murder has been widely condemned by Iranians on social media.

Since he is the “guardian” of the victim, based on Iran’s Islamic penal code, the father will be exempt from “qisas,” an Islamic term meaning “retaliation in kind,” or retributive justice.

The exact figures for honor killings in Iran are unknown. In 2014, Hadi Mostafaei, a senior police official at the time, said that honor killings made up 20 percent of the murder cases in the country.

Last Update: 16:46 KSA 19:46 - GMT 16:46