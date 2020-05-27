Iranian daily edits image of murdered teenage girl, covering her hair and legs

An Iranian daily newspaper is being criticized for editing the only available photograph of a teenaged girl recently murdered in an honor killing by covering up her hair and legs.

Romina Ashrafi, 13, was beheaded in her sleep by her father on Thursday in a so-called “honor killing.” The murder of Ashrafi has been widely condemned by Iranians on social media.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The state-run daily Jam-e Jam reported on the murder of Ashrafi using an image of her that was widely shared on social media. Iranians on social media pointed out that the image which the daily published on Wednesday was photoshopped.

Gender apartheid in Islamic Republic. Father kills her 13 year old daughter while official newspapers photoshop her picture to make her conform to compulsory hijab values. pic.twitter.com/73vSTXb28W — Kambiz Foroohar (@kambizf) May 27, 2020

In the original image, the front part of Ashrafi’s hair can be seen, but Jam-e Jam covered it up. The daily also blurred her neck, as well as covered up the bottom parts of her legs. Jam-e Jam was criticised on social media for editing the image.

Wearing a headscarf is mandatory for women in Iran. Women who leave part of their hair uncovered in public are often targeted by Iran’s morality police, known as “Gasht-e Ershad.”

Read more:

Iranian girl, 13, beheaded by father in reported honor killing

Recent killing in Lebanon sheds light on honor killings in the country

Iran sentences young Christian woman to 10 lashes, three months in prison

Last Update: 17:16 KSA 20:16 - GMT 17:16