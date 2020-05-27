Watch: Zarif asleep during Rouhani speech at new parliament opening session

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif appeared to be sleeping as President Hassan Rouhani was delivering a speech in the opening session of Iran’s new parliament on Wednesday, according to a video shared by an Iranian state television.
Iran’s new parliament convened on Wednesday despite the coronavirus pandemic, after February elections that registered record low turnouts in the Islamic Republic.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The opening session was attended by several senior regime officials, including Foreign Minister Zarif, President Rouhani, and the head of the judiciary Ebrahim Raisi.
A clip shared on social media showed Zarif sleeping during Rouhani’s speech.
Read more:
Zarif tweets anti-Israel poster, crops out image of Soleimani plastered on al-Aqsa
Iran’s Khamenei on Quds Day: Israel will be eradicated
Iran’s Khamenei praises arms supply to Palestinians against ‘tumor’ Israel
Rouhani expressed hope that the new parliament and his government would “cooperate” for the remaining one year of his administration.
Zarif made other controversial headlines this week when a tweet of his on Jerusalem drew criticism for his showing of only half of the photo posted, cropping out weapons, Hezbollah militants, and an illustrated poster of slain commander Qassem Soleimani plastered on al-Aqsa Mosque.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: 18:13 KSA 21:13 - GMT 18:13