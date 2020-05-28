Due to US pressure, Iran can either negotiate or manage economic collapse: Hook

US President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” policy is giving Iran a choice between negotiating with the United States or managing the economic collapse caused by US sanctions, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Wednesday.
“Because of our pressure, Iran’s leaders are facing a decision: Either negotiate with us or manage economic collapse,” Hook told reporters during a conference call.
The United States said on Wednesday it will terminate sanctions waivers that had allowed Russian, Chinese, and European companies to carry out work originally designed to make it harder for Iranian nuclear sites to be used for weapons development.
The waivers, which officials said expire on July 27, covered the conversion of Iran’s Arak heavy water research reactor, the provision of enriched uranium for its Tehran Research Reactor, and the transfer of spent and scrap reactor fuel abroad.
In a statement, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave no precise justification for the move, which will halt some work originally designed to make it more difficult for Iran to potentially develop fissile material for nuclear bombs.
