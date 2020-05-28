Iranian lawmakers elect former IRGC commander as parliament speaker: TV

Iranian lawmakers elected former Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) air force commander Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on Thursday as the speaker of the parliament for one year, state television reported.

State TV said 230 lawmakers, out of 264, voted for Qalibaf, whose record as a veteran of Iran's eight-year war with Iraq in the 1980s and as a national police chief has endeared him to Iran's top authority, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and boosted his chances of becoming speaker.



A former Tehran mayor, Qalibaf ran unsuccessfully in two presidential races and was forced to drop out of a third to avoid splitting the vote. He revived his political ambitions by standing for parliament.



Separately, Khamenei appointed former parliament speaker Ali Larijani as his adviser and member of the Expediency Council, a body intended to resolve disputes between parliament and the Guardian Council, state TV also reported on Wednesday.



The Guardian Council, a watchdog body, must approve all candidates for elections in Iran, including for parliament.



The Council disqualified thousands of candidates from taking part in Iran's February 21 parliamentary election.

Last Update: 07:40 KSA 10:40 - GMT 07:40