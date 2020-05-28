US imposes sanctions on two Iran nuclear officials: Pompeo

The United States imposed sanctions on two Iranian nuclear officials, Majid Agha’i and Amjad Sazgar, as it announced it is ending waivers for nations that remain in the Iran nuclear accord, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed.

“I am also announcing the designation of Majid Agha’i and Amjad Sazgar pursuant to E.O. 13382 for engaging or attempting to engage in activities that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction,” Pompeo said in a statement.

The United States said on Wednesday it will terminate sanctions waivers that had allowed Russian, Chinese, and European companies to continue work aimed at making at Iranian nuclear sites less prone to be used to develop weapons.

In this April 9, 2009 file picture Iranian technicians work at a new facility producing uranium fuel for a planned heavy-water nuclear reactor, just outside the city of Isfahan, 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of the capital Tehran. (AP)

The waivers, which will expire after 60 days, had covered the conversion of Iran's Arak heavy water research reactor, the provision of enriched uranium for its Tehran Research Reactor, and the transfer of spent and scrap reactor fuel abroad.

Sazgar is the managing director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran entity responsible for the industrial-scale production of uranium enrichment gas centrifuge machines.

“In 2019, Sazgar managed and supervised the installation of centrifuges at Iran’s Fordow Fuel Enrichment plant. Through these activities, Sazgar has contributed to Iran’s continued provocative and destabilizing expansion of its nuclear capabilities,” Pompeo said in his statement.

According to the State Department, Agha’i has also been centrally involved in Iran’s uranium enrichment centrifuge operations, and is a manager in the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran subsidiary responsible for research and development of advanced centrifuges.

