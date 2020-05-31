Iran beheaded teen’s father was ensured he won’t get death penalty before killing her

An Iranian father who recently beheaded his teenage daughter in a so-called “honor killing” consulted a lawyer prior to killing his daughter to ensure he will not receive the death penalty, an Iranian daily reported on Saturday.

Reza Ashrafi beheaded his 14-year-old daughter Romina Ashrafi in her sleep on May 14 in a so-called “honor killing” that shook Iran and stoked a nationwide outcry.

A month before killing his daughter, Ashrafi had checked and found out through his son-in-law, who is a lawyer, that based on Iran’s laws, he would not receive the death penalty for killing his own child, Iranian daily Shahrvand reported on Saturday.

A father who kills his child is not considered a murderer and escapes the death penalty, according to the laws of the Islamic Republic.

Last week’s apparent “honor” killing of Romina Ashrafi, 14, sparks outrage in#Iran and Guardian Council denies that the killing of a teenage girl by her father was the result of “negligence” due to a delay in its approval of a new child protection law.https://t.co/ew1nP8S7R1 pic.twitter.com/WMsaXLaTWE — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) May 30, 2020

Under Article 612 of Iran’s Islamic penal code, Ashrafi will face between three to ten years in prison, according to a member of Iran’s Guardian Council.

The victim, Romina Ashrafi, had run away from home following her father’s opposition to her marrying a man she had “fallen in love with,” according to local media. The man Ashrafi wanted to be with is reportedly 35 years old, according to local Iranian media outlets.

