Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian land a ‘serious setback for peace’: UAE’s Gargash

Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian land “must stop” and moving forward with them “will be a serious setback for the peace process,” the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Monday.

“Continued Israeli talk of annexing Palestinian lands must stop. Any unilateral Israeli move will be a serious setback for the peace process, undermine Palestinian self-determination & constitute a rejection of the international & Arab consensus towards stability & peace,” Gargash tweeted.

His comment came after Israel said it plans to extend sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinians seek to have full control of the West Bank as the core of a future independent state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the plan last week despite growing condemnations from the Palestinians, Arab states, the United Nations, and European states.

