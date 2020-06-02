Jailed Iranian scientist in US is on his way back to Iran: Zarif

Iran’s foreign minister said Tuesday that a plane had taken off from arch-foe the United States carrying scientist Sirous Asgari after his apparent release from a US prison.

“Good news, a plane carrying Dr. Sirous Asgari has taken off from America. Congratulations to his wife and family,” Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in a post on his Instagram account.

Asgari was accused by a US court in 2016 of stealing trade secrets while on an academic visit to Ohio, but the 59-year old scientist from Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology was acquitted in November.

