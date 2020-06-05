Iranian ship ‘Behbahan’ sinks off Iraqi coast, 4 crew members saved

Four members of the Iranian cargo ship Behbahan have been saved after their ship sank near Iraqi territorial waters, according to sources, adding that a search operation is currently underway to rescue the remaining crew.
Sources said the ship sank while it was traveling on the Khor Abdullah canal between Iraq and Kuwait.
An image from the Marine Traffic tracking website showed the Behbahan’s last known position off the territorial water border diving Kuwait and Iraq 2:18 GMT.
Iraqi rescue ships rushed to rescue the crew members of the Behbahan, according to several Iraqi news websites.
Five other crew members are feared dead.
