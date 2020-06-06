NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad will run in next elections if approved: Report

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad during a news conference in Istanbul in 2009. (File photo: Reuters)
Al Arabiya English Saturday 06 June 2020
Former Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad will run in the next presidential elections in Iran, the state-affiliated news website Entekhab reported on Saturday.

Ahmadinejad was president of Iran from 2005 to 2013, having served as mayor of Tehran between 2003 and 2005.

In 2017, Ahmadinejad announced he would run in the Iranian presidential elections, but his nomination was rejected by the Guardian Council, the body that vets all nominations.

The Guardian Council will need to approve his nomination again this time if Ahmadinejad is to run.

Developing.

Last Update: Saturday, 06 June 2020 KSA 12:52 - GMT 09:52

