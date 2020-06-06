Iran's Ukraine airliner black box has no ‘important’ information: Iranian Minister

Iran’s investigation into the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane by Iranian missiles in January is “almost finished,” a senior Iranian diplomat said on Saturday, adding that Tehran does not believe the plane’s black boxes contain any “important” information.

“The investigation is almost finished and there is no ambiguity, we know what happened,” deputy foreign minister for international and legal affairs Mohsen Baharvand told state media on Saturday.

Analysing the plane’s black boxes, which Iran is yet to hand over, is the only remaining step in the investigation, Baharvand said, adding: “We do not believe the black boxes contain any important information that will be useful to our investigation.”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 on January 8, killing all 176 onboard. Iran admitted to downing the plane after days of denying responsibility and insisting the plane crashed due to a “technical failure.”

Iran has to make sure the black boxes will not be “exploited” before handing them over to a third party, Baharvand said.

“Iran may give the black boxes to companies capable of reading them under a contract,” he said.

The semi-official ISNA news agency reported last week that Iran will “likely” send the plane’s black boxes to France.

