Clashes between security forces and locals in Iran's Lorestan province

Clashes broke out late Saturday between security forces and locals in the city of Delfan in Iran’s Lorestan province following protests in the city earlier in the day, according to reports.
The clashes began Saturday night when security forces tried to arrest several people for participating in protests against a local sand factory earlier the same day.
Locals had staged a protest against a sand factory earlier on Saturday demanding its closure for “destroying the area’s natural resources,” local media reported.
Security forces reportedly fired shots into the air and used tear gas to disperse protesters.
There are no details as of yet on any casualties or arrests.
Last Update: Sunday, 07 June 2020 KSA 04:29 - GMT 01:29