Lebanon protests: Two injured after Hezbollah, Amal gunfire in Beirut neighborhoods

At least two people have been confirmed injured after Iran-backed Hezbollah and Amal Movement supporters opened near the Tariq al-Jdideh and Barbour neighborhoods of Beirut, Lebanon.

“Live bullets in Beirut are now firing on protesters, and reports of injuries. Hezbollah has never been concerned with Lebanon's security and safety and will not care about it now. The important thing is to implement the Iranian agenda in the region,” read a tweet by Maryame Mohammed, a Lebanese journalist.

Mohammed’s tweet accompanied a video in which a woman could be heard screaming “God may not bless you, Hassan Nasrallah,” and repeating the date “May 7.” The date refers to fierce clashes in the same Beirut neighborhoods on May 7, 2008, when sporadic gun battles erupted between Hezbollah supporters and pro-government loyalists at the time.

The incident came early Sunday morning after mass demonstrations in Beirut the previous day were held by hundreds of Lebanese protesters demanding calls for early elections, anti-corruption and economic justice measures.

Hezbollah, Amal supporters open fire in Beirut neighborhood To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

Clashes erupted late on Saturday between protesters and counter-protesters affiliated with Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, another Shia party allied with Hezbollah.

Earlier in the day, a small group of protesters stood in the middle of Martyr’s Square with signs reading, “No weapons but legal weapons. 1559, make it happen,” referring to a UN Security Council resolution adopted in 2004, calling for the disarmament of all militias and the extension of government control over all Lebanese territory.

Lebanese Army separating protesters from Hezbollah and Amal Movement supporters in Downtown Beirut. Rocks being hurled at Army and tensions rising. In the video, pro-Hezbollah side can be heard chanting “Shia, Shia, Shia.”#LebanonProtestspic.twitter.com/VKoicgCHfL — Joseph Haboush (@jhaboush) June 6, 2020

Al Arabiya English’s Abby Sewell contributed to this report.

Read more:

Splinters in Lebanon protests emerge as some call for Hezbollah disarmament

Lebanon protesters stand off with Hezbollah, Amal supporters

Watch: Lebanon's unprecedented crisis, challenges and paths forward

Last Update: Sunday, 07 June 2020 KSA 03:11 - GMT 00:11