Iranian war veteran dies after setting himself on fire in Iran’s Kermanshah province

An Iranian veteran of the Iran-Iraq war died after setting himself on fire in front of a building belonging to a foundation responsible for providing financial support for war veterans in Iran’s Kermanshah province.

The war veteran, who has been identified as Jahangir Azadi Miyankoohi, set himself on fire in front of a building of “Bonyad-e Shahid” and died hours later from the burns.

Bonyad-e Shahid, or the “Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs,” is tasked with looking after war veterans and providing them with financial aid. The foundation is funded by the state.

Miyankoohi, a father of three, self-immolated in front of the foundation’s building in Kermanshah after being denied a loan, according to reports.

Hadi Asgari, the foundation’s director-general in the province, has denied these reports, saying Miyankoohi’s loan request was approved, and that he self-immolated due to “family disputes.”

Some Iranians on social media have accused Asgari of lying, saying Miyankoohi’s self-immolation in front of the foundation’s building was a clear sign of protest.

This is not the first an Iranian war veteran has self-immolated. At least four war veterans self-immolated in the city of Qom in 2019.

Iran fought Iraq in an eight-year-long war from 1980 to 1988 in what is known as the years of the “sacred defense” in the Islamic Republic.

