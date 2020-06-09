Iran sentences citizen to death for allegedly giving Soleimani’s location to CIA

An Iranian who had reportedly been spying for foreign intelligence services has been sentenced to death for providing information about slain commander Qassem Soleimani’s whereabouts prior to his killing, Iran’s judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday.
“Mohammad Mousavimajd, who had been spying in the armed forces for the CIA and the Mossad, was recently arrested,” said Esmaili at a press conference.
“Mousavimajd had disclosed martyr Soleimani’s whereabouts to the enemy,” he said.
Mousavimajd has been sentenced to death and will “soon” be executed “so that his masters see what the consequences of betrayal are,” Esmaili said.
Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force – the overseas arms of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) – was killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in January.
-Developing
