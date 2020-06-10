Hezbollah’s Lebanese allies offer quail eggs to supporters as economic crisis pinches

As Lebanon’s financial, economic and social situations continue to deteriorate, the country’s largest Christian party and ally of Iran-backed Hezbollah began to offer its supporters quail eggs.

In a video posted to the Beirut division of the Free Patriotic Movement, the party said it would offer one egg per day. “We love eggs, especially locally produced eggs but is it easy to have a chicken [farm] in Ashrafieh or Gemmayzeh,” the video said, in reference to the densely-populated Beirut towns.

An alternative that was thought of by a local FPM official and backed by MP Nicholas Sehnaoui was to use quails which need less space and lay an egg a day, according to the video. “FPM in Beirut 1 will be distributing quails & cages,” read one of the scenes. The quail eggs will be distributed to FPM supporters in the area in order to be self-sufficient in a show of “economic resistance.”

“Wait for us,” the video ended.

But many social media users criticized the video, which has since been deleted. One person took to Twitter questioning the ability of FPM to provide its supporters with services. “FPM supporters: wait what!!? No more services? Jobs!? Just eggs??,” Romy asked.



Lina Kassem tweeted: “Lebanese people: we need immediate reforms to fix our failing economy. FPM: we are distributing quail eggs one egg per person.”



Lebanese people: we need immediate reforms to fix our failing economy



FPM: we are distributing quail eggs 🥚 one egg per person https://t.co/Bj6cWVRjvK — Lina Kassem (@lannoun) June 8, 2020

Lebanon has been witnessing unprecedented anti-government protests since last October. The protests led to the downfall of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s government before Hezbollah and its allies named Hassan Diab to head a new government.

Dissatisfied with the pick of Diab and the political makeup of his government, protesters have gone back to the streets. The country’s economy is expected to shrink by 12 percent this year, according to IMF projections.

Unemployment is rising and businesses have been forced to close in recent months. A lack of US dollars in the market has also forced banks to impose capital controls despite no formal legislation being agreed to between officials and lawmakers.

The FPM and Hezbollah and their stances towards the West and Arab countries are widely seen as one of the many issues placing an obstacle in front of badly needed international aid to Lebanon.

