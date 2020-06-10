Iran calls Russia, China to stand against US efforts extend UN arms embargo: Rouhani

Iran “expects” Russia and China to stand against US efforts to extend the UN Security Council arms embargo on Tehran expiring in October, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

“We want from the four [other] permanent members of the UN Security Council to stand up to the US for the benefit of the world. We especially expect from our two friendly countries, Russia and China, to stand up to this conspiracy,” Rouhani said.

The US in 2018 withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal that sought to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons in exchange for relief from economic sanctions. The UN arms embargo, which was part of the nuclear deal, expires on October 18. The ban's lifting is part of a 2015 United Nations Security Council resolution that blessed the nuclear accord reached between Iran and world powers.

The US will fail in extending the arms embargo on Iran, and the Islamic Republic will increase its defensive capabilities, Rouhani said.

“They need to understand that we have increased our defensive capabilities in difficult conditions and under sanctions. Over the past few years, we have built the best air defense systems,” he added.

Allowing Iran to buy and sell conventional weapons by not extending the arms embargo on Tehran could further destabilize the Middle East, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Tuesday.

“Iran is the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism and it is the world's leading state sponsor of anti-Semitism. And when a regime of this nature and this quality is allowed to freely buy and export conventional weapons … this has the potential to really destabilize the Middle East,” said Hook.

