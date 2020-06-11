NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

Turkish court sentences US consulate employee Topuz to jail: Anadolu

A Turkish policeman stands guard outside the courthouse in Istanbul on March 28, 2019, during the trial of Metin Topuz, an US consulate staffer accused of spying and attempting to overthrow the government. (AFP)
Reuters, Istanbul Thursday 11 June 2020
Text size A A A

A Turkish court sentenced US consulate employee Metin Topuz to 8 years and 9 months in jail for aiding a terrorist organization, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Thursday.

The case has been one of several sources of strain between Ankara and Washington. In March, prosecutors said Topuz should be acquitted on charges of espionage and trying to overthrow the government but should face jail on a lesser charge of belonging to a terrorist organization.

Topuz was accused of links to officials who led a 2013 corruption investigation and were later found to be members of a network blamed for a failed 2016 military coup.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 11 June 2020 KSA 14:47 - GMT 11:47

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top