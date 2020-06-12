Iraq and the United States affirmed their commitment to the reduction of US troops in Iraq, a statement from the two countries said, as officials discussed Washington’s future relationship with Baghdad.
“Over the coming months the US would continue reducing forces from Iraq and discuss with the Government of Iraq the status of remaining forces,” the statement, published on Thursday, said.
Since 2014, the primary mission of US troops deployed in Iraq has been defeating the Islamic State militant group. Officials in the US-led coalition say Iraqi forces are now mostly able to handle the insurgents on their own.
Western military trainers are expected to remain in Iraq, but it is not clear how many. The United States has had around 5,000 troops stationed in the country, and coalition allies another 2,500.
An earlier newsflash by Iraq’s state news agency cited Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi as saying there would be a total withdrawal of troops. The article was later removed.
Iraq’s parliament had voted earlier this year for the departure of foreign troops from Iraq, and US and other coalition troops have been leaving as part of a drawdown.
Iraq and US affirm commitment to US troop reduction: Statement
