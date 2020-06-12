Lebanon to reopen airport on July 1: statement

Lebanon's only functioning passenger airport will reopen on July 1, a statement from the prime minister's office said Friday.

"It was agreed to reopen the airport as of July 1, 2020, with an operating capacity equivalent to 10 percent of the traffic compared to July 2019, with the resumption of private flights starting from June 24," the statement read.

Upon arrival to Beirut's Rafik Hariri International Airport, passengers will undergo testing for coronavirus and notified of the results within 24 hours, according to the statement.

"As for non-Lebanese wishing to travel to Lebanon, they must have a valid insurance policy for the duration of their stay in Lebanon, covering all treatment costs for the coronavirus epidemic on the Lebanese territory, and this service will also be available by insurance companies operating in Lebanon," the statement read.

Last Update: Friday, 12 June 2020 KSA 21:19 - GMT 18:19