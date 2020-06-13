Efforts to have corrupt Iran judge behind jailing of journalists arrested in Germany

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Thursday it has demanded the arrest of an Iranian judge believed to be in Germany by filing a complaint with German judicial authorities for suppressing and imprisoning Iranian journalists.

Judge Gholamreza Mansouri reportedly fled Iran after being accused of taking €500,000 in bribes.

Mansouri has denied he is on the run in a video recently shared on social media, saying he is abroad to receive medical treatment, and that he will be returning to Iran soon. The judge did not specify where he had gone for treatment, but a number of activists have suggested that he may be in Germany.

Mansouri is “responsible for the arrest and torture of at least 20 journalists in 2013,” RSF Secretary-General Christophe Deloire said on Thursday, adding that German judicial authorities “must not let him escape justice.”

A number of Iranian human rights lawyers and activists have also taken steps toward having Masnsouri arrested.

Iranian UK-based lawyer Kaveh Mousavi, whose efforts led to the arrest of another Iranian judge last year in Sweden on charges of crimes against humanity in the late 1980s in Iran, has asked Iranians worldwide to present any information and documents they have against Mansouri in order to boost the case against him.

“Help get him arrested,” Mousavi tweeted on Wednesday.

