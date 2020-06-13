Iranian sentenced to death allegedly spied on Iranian forces in Syria

An Iranian sentenced to death on charges of spying for the CIA and the Mossad, had been spying on Iranian forces in Syria, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Saturday.

Esmaili had said on Tuesday that Mahmoud Mousavi-Majd has been sentenced to death for providing information about slain commander Qassem Soleimani’s whereabouts prior to his killing. The judiciary refuted this statement on the same day.

Today, Esmaili said that Mousavi-Majd’s arrest was not in relation to Soleimani’s killing.

In 2017 and 2018, Mousavi-Majd had provided the CIA and the Mossad with information about Iran’s ministry of defence, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, Iran’s forces in Syria, and the whereabouts of Soleimani, Esmaili said.

Mousavi-Majd was in contact with Iran’s forces in Syria, Esmaili said, without elaborating on his role among Iran’s forces in the war-torn country.

Mousavi-Majd and his family lived in Syria, he told reporters.

Mousavi-Majd was arrested in 2018 and was sentenced to death a year later, according to the Iranian judiciary.

Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force – the overseas arms of the IRGC – was killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3.

Esmaili implied Mousavi-Majd was not acting alone, saying there are other defendants in this case.

Last Update: Saturday, 13 June 2020 KSA 17:29 - GMT 14:29