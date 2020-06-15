Turkish jets hit Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq

Turkish fighter jets hit Kurdish militant targets in Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq with around 20 missiles on Sunday, security sources told Al Arabiya.
Turkey’s Defense Ministry confirmed that its jets had launched an operation.
“The Claw-Eagle Operation has started. Our planes are bringing the caves down on the terrorists’ heads,” the ministry said in a statement, announcing the latest in a series of operations targeting Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, Reuters reported.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Turkey regularly targets Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, both in Turkey’s mainly Kurdish southeast and in northern Iraq, where the group is based.
Read more:
Turkey detains five Kurdish mayors as crackdown widens
Kurdish man killed in Turkey for listening to Kurdish songs: Report
Last March, Two Turkish soldiers were killed and two others wounded after a mortar attack by Kurdish militants in northern Iraq’s Haftanin region, said the Turkish Defense Ministry.
Shortly after, the ministry said in a separate statement that Turkish warplanes had hit four targets in the region, killing eight PKK militants.
The PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.
Some 40,000 people have been killed in the fight between Turkish forces and the PKK.
(With Reuters)
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 15 June 2020 KSA 01:41 - GMT 22:41