Beirut airport escapes terrorist plot weeks before reopening

Lebanon’s only international airport narrowly escaped a terrorist attack earlier in the week, the country's General Security chief has revealed.
Over the weekend, a document was leaked that purportedly detailed the plans of attackers to enter the country by sea before detonating explosives in and around the airport on Monday, June 15.
General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim confirmed the rumors, after a meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.
According to a security source who spoke on condition of anonymity, the main target of the attack was Beirut’s airport security.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“The news got to the airport security and they passed it onto General Security and the Internal Security Forces.
Together they took precautions and thwarted the plot,” the source told Al Arabiya English.
The attackers were unable to sneak into the country by sea, partly as a result of Hezbollah’s security “belt” protecting the coast south of Beirut, the source said.
“Hezbollah has its own forces protecting Dahieh [Beirut's southern suburbs], which extend from Khaldeh to Ras Beirut. This means that nobody can enter or leave [by sea],” the source added.
Asked about where the would-be attackers were planning on coming from, the source could not confirm.
Ibrahim and a General Security spokesman were unavailable for comment on the foiled attacks.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 16 June 2020 KSA 20:51 - GMT 17:51