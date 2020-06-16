Iraq summons Turkey’s ambassador to protest airstrikes

Baghdad on Tuesday handed a formal letter of protest to the Turkish ambassador after summoning him over airstrikes perpetrated by Ankara against Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq.
Iraq’s foreign ministry said in a statement it condemned “a violation of (its) sovereignty” during a Turkish aerial operation against bases of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
The PKK, which has fought an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, is banned as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies.
PKK bases are not explicitly authorized but are implicitly tolerated by an autonomous Kurdish administration in northern Iraq.
The Turkish military, which regularly carries out operations against the PKK in southeastern Turkey and its rear bases across the border, on Sunday night launched raids against the northern Iraqi territories of Kandil, Sinjar and Hakurk.
While the aerial attacks did not result in casualties, they “terrorized the population,” the Iraqi foreign ministry said.
