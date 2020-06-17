Lebanon c. bank plans to bring dollar price down progressively: Salameh

The Lebanese central bank aims to bring down the price of the US dollar progressively with the agreement of licensed foreign currency dealers to help stabilize prices as much as it can, governor Riad Salameh told Reuters on Tuesday.
President Michel Aoun said on Friday the central bank would supply the currency market with dollars from Monday as part of an effort to prop up the Lebanese pound, which has shed more than 60 percent of its value since October.
Responding to a written question from Reuters, Salameh did not say if the central bank had started supplying the market with dollars.
“Our aim is with the agreement of the licensed exchangers to bring the price of the dollar progressively lower, contributing as much as we can to stabilize the prices,” he wrote.
“This approach is necessary in a cash economy,” he said. “We hope that reforms will be enacted ... to bring confidence.”
