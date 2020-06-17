UAE says Turkish and Iranian military interventions violate Iraqi sovereignty

The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday that Turkish and Iranian military interventions in Iraq violated the sovereignty of a sisterly Arab country.
“UAE denounced the Turkish and Iranian military interventions in brotherly Iraq, through their bombing of areas in northern Iraq, which constituted a violation of the sovereignty of a sisterly Arab country and led to intimidation and the spread of terror among innocent civilians,” a foreign ministry statement said.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Early on Wednesday, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said its warplanes had struck Kurdish forces in northern Iraq’s Haftanin region.
It was the second strike against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq in the space of three days.
On Tuesday, Baghdad handed a formal letter of protest to the Turkish ambassador after summoning him over airstrikes perpetrated by Ankara against Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 17 June 2020 KSA 21:47 - GMT 18:47