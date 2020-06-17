Woman beheaded by husband in southern Iran in new honor killing

A 23-year-old man beheaded his 19-year-old wife in southern Iran in a so-called honor killing, state media reported on Monday, a month after another honor killing of a teenage girl shook the country.

The latest incident occurred in Abadan, a city in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

The man told the police he killed his wife for “running away from home with another man,” according to the state-run Rokna new agency.

The man went to the police station on Sunday evening with the murder weapon – a blood-stained knife – to confess, Rokna reported.

He told the police that he beheaded his wife, leaving her head near a river.

According to the man, the victim ran away from home with another man last year two days into their marriage.

After searching for the victim for one year, he was able to find and convince her to return home, claiming he had forgiven her. He then killed her.

Last month, a 14-year-old Iranian girl was beheaded in her sleep by her father in another so-called honor killing, stoking a nationwide outcry.

After killing his daughter, the father went to the police station with the murder weapon in his hand and confessed to what he had done.

In both incidents, the perpetrators immediately went to the police with the murder weapons to confess to what they had done.

Lighter sentences

This is likely due to the fact that under Iranian law, men who commit honor killings receive light sentences.

Many Iranians argue that the Islamic Republic’s laws enable violence against women and protect the perpetrators.

The exact figures for honor killings in Iran are unknown. In 2014, Hadi Mostafaei, a senior police official at the time, said that honor killings made up 20 percent of the murder cases in the country.

Last Update: Wednesday, 17 June 2020 KSA 23:09 - GMT 20:09