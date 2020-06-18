Turkey arrests senior member of far-left group DHKP/C in Izmir

Turkey arrested a senior member of the Kurdish-founded DHKP/C insurgency group in the country’s western Izmir province on Thursday, a senior security source told state news Anadolu Agency.
Turkey has been launching attacks on the Kurdish regions of Iraq in recent days, which analysts say is a coordinated attack against the Kurds with Iran, which struck the Kurdish regions in its own country.
The suspect was arrested by police in the Bornova district, Anadolu said.
Identfied by the initials M.S.D, the suspect had also been sought by Interpol, the agency added.
The Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party/Front (DHKP/C) has been fighting an ongoing insurgency in Turkey since 1990.
The group is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey.
The UK describes the group as anti-western, far left, and terrorist. In 2015, the group began conducting a series attacks in Istanbul, mainly targeting Turkish authorities and US diplomatic missions.
On Wednesday, Turkey said that it had deployed special forces with air and artillery support in northern Iraq in an operation against Kurdish fighters.
Some analysts have called the move a coordinated attack in conjunction with Iran against the Kurds, with Iran launching its own artillery attacks against Kurdish groups in Iraqi Kurdistan throughout the week.
