Zarif claims solution is possible to allow access to two nuclear sites in Iran

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif takes part in the panel discussion 'A conversation with Iran' during the 56th Munich Security Conference. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters Thursday 18 June 2020
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that "an agreeable solution is possible" for the United Nations nuclear watchdog's request for access to two nuclear sites in the country.

France, Britain and Germany, all parties to Iran's nuclear
deal with major powers, have submitted a draft resolution to the
International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors calling
on Iran to stop denying the agency access to two old sites and
to cooperate fully with it, diplomats taking part in an IAEA
virtual meeting said.

Last Update: Thursday, 18 June 2020 KSA 22:52 - GMT 19:52

