Egyptian army able to defend the country's security: al-Sisi

The Egyptian army is capable of defending Egypt’s national security inside and outside its borders, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Saturday during his visit to the Western Military Region.

“The Egyptian army is one of the strongest armies in the region, but it is a rational army ... that protects and does not threaten... and is able to defend Egypt’s national security inside and outside the borders of the homeland.,” he added.

The inspection was also attended by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and leaders of the main branches of the Armed Forces.

Last Update: Saturday, 20 June 2020 KSA 13:04 - GMT 10:04