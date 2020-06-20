Hamas attacks 85-year-old woman, journalists who covered the incident: Reports

The Palestinian militant group Hamas reportedly attacked an 85 year old woman and have arrested the journalists who reported the incident, according to videos circulating online.

Senior Palestinian woman Um Jabr Wishah, who is well known in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, was attacked by the Hamas officers in what the group says is there crackdown on violators.

Videos circulating online showed members of Hamas beating the woman. Hamas subsequently arrested two journalists, Mahmoud al-Loah and Tawfeeq Abu Jarad for publishing the video of the attack.

Her family denied accusations that she had violated any laws and said that several women and children in the family were also attacked.

Other members of the Wishah family have also reportedly been arrested. Roadblocks to the family’s home in Gaza were also put up by Hamas.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Club, which is concerned with Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, said that the “barbaric attack on Um Jabr Wishah can only be conducted by those who have rid themselves of humanity and nationalistic feelings no matter what the reasons were that some are trying to market with the excuse of enforcing the law.”

Last Update: Saturday, 20 June 2020 KSA 15:19 - GMT 12:19