Egyptian FM affirms President al-Sisi’s stance on Libya

Any threat to Egyptian or Arab security will receive a response, Egypt’s foreign minister confirmed to Al Arabiya on Sunday, one day after the President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said his country has a legitimate right to intervene in neighboring Libya.

Sameh Shukri said during a live interview that Egypt strives to promote a political solution in Libya but calls “for restraint" in the country.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app



President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi ordered his army on Saturday to stand ready carry out any mission outside the country, if necessary, amid high tensions over Turkey's intervention in Libya, Reuters reported.



Shukri said Egypt is coordinating with regional and international powers active in Libya, stressing that a “military solution is the last option for Egypt to defend its security.”

“We refuse Turkey’s attempt to expand in Libya,” Shukri told Al Arabiya. “Ankara’s expansion in Syria, Iraq and Libya is in violation of international legitimacy.”



The foreign minister also said that Egypt is coordinating with Tunisia and Algeria and the countries have a “shared vision” for Libya.



“The time has come for serious efforts to stabilize Libya,” Shukri said.



Earlier this month, Egypt called for a ceasefire in Libya as part of an initiative that also proposed an elected leadership council for the country.



While the United States, Russia and the UAE welcomed the plan, Turkey dismissed the proposal.

- With Reuters

Read more:

Egyptian army able to defend the country's security: President al-Sisi

Arab League plans urgent virtual meeting on escalating conflict in Libya

Egypt's President al-Sisi announces peace initiative in Libya with General Haftar

Last Update: Sunday, 21 June 2020 KSA 14:59 - GMT 11:59