Iran won’t negotiate with Trump because he is a ‘criminal, not a president’: Official

Iran will neither enter talks with US President Donald Trump nor will it abandon its current foreign policy, a senior military advisor to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said.

“We will not negotiate with Donald Trump in any way, because we consider him a criminal, not a president,” state media quoted Maj. Gen. Hossein Dehghan as saying on Monday.

“We will not negotiate about our ballistic missile programs, and we will continue our regional policy,” said Dehghan.

Iran has sought to expand its influence in the region using its vast network of proxies known as the “resistance axis.”

Some of the militias supported by Iran include the Houthi militia in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad Movement in Gaza, and dozens of other militias in Syria and Iraq.

Two boys carry pictures of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, left, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the southern town of Bint Jbeil, Lebanon. (File photo: AP)

Any US action against Iran in the Arabian Gulf will be met with an extensive response, warned Dehghan.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated since Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and launched a “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran.

The Trump administration wants a more comprehensive deal that would cover nuclear issues, Iran’s ballistic missile program and Iranian activities in the Middle East.

Iran is willing to hold talks with Saudi Arabia without any preconditions, claimed Dehghan.

Last Update: Monday, 22 June 2020 KSA 18:04 - GMT 15:04