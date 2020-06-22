Libya’s GNA should realize its size, who it’s talking to: Egypt official in report

The Government of National Accord (GNA) should “realize its size” in Libya and be aware of who it’s talking to, an official source in the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday, denouncing the GNA’s latest statement about Egypt.

“They must realize the truth of their size inside Libya and be aware of who they’re talking to. Egypt exhibits a lot of patience, but it will be extremely firm in the face of any transgression or an attempt to infringe on its national interests and security,” the source said according to state news agency MENA.

Tensions have been escalating in Libya and between the countries which back the two warring parties in it, the Libyan National Army (LNA), commanded by Khalifa Haftar and the Government of National Accord (GNA), led by Fayez al-Serraj.

On Saturday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said that his country has a legitimate right to intervene in Libya and ordered the army to be prepared to carry out missions if necessary.

He said: “Any direct intervention from the Egyptian state has now acquired international legitimacy,” adding that Egypt had received “direct threats” from “terrorist militias and mercenaries” supported by foreign countries.

Earlier in June, Egypt had called for a ceasefire in Libya, Sisi added that Egypt has always been reluctant to intervene in Libya but “the situation now is different.”

On Sunday, the GNA rejected the Egyptian President’s warning of military intervention as “unacceptable” and described it as a “declaration of war.”

"This is a hostile act, direct interference and amounts to a declaration of war," the GNA said in a statement.

The Egyptian official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the GNA’s statement reflected its willingness to waste yet another chance to end the Libyan crisis. It also showed how it is trying again to strengthen itself amongst Libyans by relying on the assistance of a foreign party.

Turkey, which backs the GNA, has been ramping up its military intervention in Libya recently.

