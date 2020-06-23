Palestinian shot dead at West Bank checkpoint: Israel police

A Palestinian man was shot dead Tuesday at a checkpoint in the occupied West Bank after driving his car “quickly” towards a border officer, Israeli police said.

The Palestinian was “shot and killed” at a checkpoint in Abu Dis, close to Jerusalem, police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

The man “drove his vehicle quickly towards the direction of a female border police officer who was injured lightly,” Rosenfeld added.

Several police vehicles were seen by an AFP journalist at the checkpoint.

The Palestinian killed was named by family and security sources as Ahmad Erakat, in his 20s.

The incident comes nearly a month after a Palestinian man was killed in similar circumstances near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

He was shot dead on May 29 after trying to ram a car into Israeli soldiers, none of whom were injured, police said at the time.

Tuesday’s incident comes ahead of plans by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.

Netanyahu said the government would take steps towards annexing Israeli settlements and the Jordan Valley from July 1, as part of a broader US peace plan.

The proposals have sparked widespread international criticism and warnings that such a move would spark violence.

