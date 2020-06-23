Sudan says close to a settlement with US over 1998 embassy bombings

Sudan is close to a deal with the United States to compensate the victims of 1998 embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania, Foreign Minister Asmaa Abdallah said on Tuesday.

“The final touches of a settlement with victims of embassy bombings in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam are being finalized,” Abdallah told AFP in an interview.

“We now have a delegation in Washington negotiating with the victims’ lawyers and officials at the US Department of State,” she said.

The US Supreme Court in February appeared open to reinstating $4.3 billion in punitive damages against Sudan in lawsuits accusing the now ousted regime of longtime strongman Omar al-Bashir of complicity in the bombings that killed 224 people.

After reaching a deal, Sudan “will have fulfilled all the requirements” to be removed from the US blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism, Abdallah said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 23 June 2020 KSA 19:33 - GMT 16:33