Two soldiers killed, four hurt in Israeli strikes in southeast Syria

Syrian air defenses responded to Israeli strikes on the air space of the southeastern part of the country near the city of Sweida and in the eastern province of Deir al Zor bordering Iraq that left two soldiers dead, the

Syrian army said on Tuesday.



An army statement said several attacks occurred simultaneously, one at a military outpost in Kabajib, east of Deir Zor province and in the vicinity of the town of Sukhna in the nearby eastern desert.



A third strike hit a military installation farther south in the town of Salkhad, near the southern city of Sweida, that left two soldiers dead and four injured.



The bases are located in zones in eastern and southern Syria which Israel had hit in recent months and which are believed to have a strong presence of Iranian-backed militias.

The Israeli army declined to comment.

On Monday, Syrian air defenses intercepted an unknown drone attack in the airspace of the Syrian city of Jableh on the Mediterranean coast, state media said.



It gave no details. Previously, rebels have struck at the nearby Russian air base of Hmeimim, and Israel has been active for years in striking at Iranian bases that are spread across the war-ravaged country.

Regional intelligence sources say Israel’s strikes on Syria are part of a shadow war approved by Washington and part of the anti-Iran policy that has undermined in the last two years Iran’s extensive military power without triggering a major increase in hostilities.



Israel has acknowledged conducting many raids inside Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011 where it sees Iran’s presence as a strategic threat.



Israeli defense officials have said in recent weeks that their country would step up its campaign against Iran in Syria where, with the help of its proxy militias, Tehran has expanded its presence.

