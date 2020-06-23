Syrian air defenses responded to Israeli strikes on the air space of the southeastern part of the country near the city of Sweida and in the eastern province of Deir al Zor bordering Iraq that left two soldiers dead, the
Syrian army said on Tuesday.
An army statement said several attacks occurred simultaneously, one at a military outpost in Kabajib, east of Deir Zor province and in the vicinity of the town of Sukhna in the nearby eastern desert.
A third strike hit a military installation farther south in the town of Salkhad, near the southern city of Sweida, that left two soldiers dead and four injured.
The bases are located in zones in eastern and southern Syria which Israel had hit in recent months and which are believed to have a strong presence of Iranian-backed militias.
Two soldiers killed, four hurt in Israeli strikes in southeast Syria
Syrian air defenses responded to Israeli strikes on the air space of the southeastern part of the country near the city of Sweida and in the eastern province of Deir al Zor bordering Iraq that left two soldiers dead, the
|DAY
|WEEK
- 27881 Views Coronavirus: UAE’s decision to allow travel does not apply to everyone, says official
- 12929 Views Safest coronavirus countries: Saudi Arabia, UAE rank in top 20 of COVID-19 analysis
- 2680 Views Coronavirus: UAE studies reopening schools, universities, issues COVID-19 regulations
- 2169 Views Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia announces Hajj protocols, measures for pilgrims
- 608 Views Muslim Brotherhood controls Al Jazeera, says former Qatari PM in new leaked recording
- 56 Views Pentagon calls for an end to foreign interference in Libya
- 87862 Views Coronavirus: UAE allows travel to ‘low risk’ countries starting from June 23
- 56003 Views Coronavirus: Resuming international flights to, from Saudi Arabia under review
- 45679 Views World records highest number of new coronavirus cases in 24 hours: WHO data
- 42762 Views Anonymous hackers release 269 GB database of data from 200 US police departments
- 37494 Views Coronavirus Q&A: 10 questions answered as Dubai eases its lockdown further
- 34074 Views US student commits suicide after thinking he owed $730,000 on Robinhood’s trading app