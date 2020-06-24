Iranians accused of trying to sell babies on Instagram arrested by authorities

Police in Iran said they have arrested three people accused of trying to sell babies on Instagram, semi-official news agency ISNA reported Wednesday.

“Three people who were seeking to sell two babies have been arrested,” Tehran’s police chief Hossein Rahimi was quoted as saying.

One of the babies was 20 days old and the other was two months, Rahimi said.

Police had been alerted about “ads on Instagram for selling babies”, he added.

They discovered 10 to 15 accounts involved in the scheme on the photo-sharing social media platform, and their administrators were arrested.

Each baby had been bought for between 50 and 100 million rials ($255 to $510) before being offered for resale for 400-500 million, Rahimi said.

The three people arrested had no prior records, he said, and the infants had since been handed over to social services.

One of the three arrested was only identified by the initials M.A.

According to ISNA, the suspect had allegedly said he acted as a middleman because he was unemployed and needed the money.

Read more:

US sanctions have made currency transfers difficult for Iran: Rouhani

Safest coronavirus countries: Saudi Arabia, UAE rank in top 20 of COVID-19 analysis

Coronavirus: UAE launches world’s first phase 3 clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine

Last Update: Wednesday, 24 June 2020 KSA 16:08 - GMT 13:08