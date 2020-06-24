US Secretary of State says it is up to Israel to decide on West Bank annexation

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that it is up to Israel to make its own decisions on whether to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to do.
Speaking to reporters, Pompeo said extending Israeli sovereignty was a decision “for Israelis to make.”
With Netanyahu’s July 1 deadline approaching, aides to US President Donald Trump began discussions on Tuesday on whether to give Netanyahu the green light for annexation, which has drawn condemnation from the Palestinians, US Arab allies and EU.
Pompeo was speaking moments after the United Nations and the Arab League, during a UN Security Council session, joined in calling for Israel to abandon its plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Annexation of occupied West Bank up to Israel: Pompeo
Saudi FM condemns Israel plans to annex parts of the West Bank
Trump unveils ‘Deal of the Century’ Middle East peace plan
A brief history of previous Palestine peace deals – and their failure
Arab states, notably US ally Jordan, have voiced alarm at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s indication that he will move ahead as soon as next week to annex much of the occupied West Bank, saying that it would kill prospects for peace.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 24 June 2020 KSA 18:27 - GMT 15:27