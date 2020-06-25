Israeli annexation could lead to war beyond region: Arab League head

The head of the Arab League warned a high-level UN meeting Wednesday that Israel’s annexation of parts of the West Bank would inflame tensions and endanger peace in the Middle East, and could ignite “a religious war in and beyond our region.”

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the 22-member organization, said annexation will also have “broader ramifications on the international security around the world.”

“If implemented, Israeli annexation plans would not only be detrimental to the chances of peace today but will destroy any prospects for peace in the future,” he told the Security Council. “Palestinians will lose faith in a negotiated solution, I’m afraid Arabs too will lose interest in regional peace. A new dark reality will set in vis a vis this conflict and in the region at large.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The council meeting came days ahead of the July 1 date that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition deal allows an annexation plan to be presented.

Israel captured the West Bank from Jordan in the 1967 Mideast war and has built dozens of settlements that are now home to nearly 500,000 Israelis, but it never formally claimed it as an Israeli territory due to stiff international opposition.

In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu checks the area map during visit to Ariel settlement in the West Bank. (AP)

Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon told the council that “should Israel decide to extend its sovereignty, it would be doing so with respect to areas over which it has always maintained a legitimate historical and legal claim.”

The Palestinians, with wide international backing, seek the West Bank as the heartland of their future independent state. Most of the international community considers Israel’s West Bank settlements illegal under international law.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the meeting with a call on Israel to abandon its annexation plans, an appeal echoed by almost all other speakers including half a dozen ministers and deputy ministers.

The UN chief said annexation “would constitute a most serious violation of international law, grievously harm the prospect of a two-state solution and undercut the possibilities of a renewal of negotiations.”

Guterres urged the United States, the European Union and Russia to swiftly take up their mediation role along with the United Nations as part of the so-called Quartet “and find a mutually agreeable framework for the parties to re-engage, without preconditions, with us and other key states.”

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell backed Quartet action in a letter to the Security Council obtained by AP that also said “unilateral annexation would inevitably have legal consequences for the international community’s relations with Israel.”

A joint statement by six current and incoming European members of the Security Council said “annexation would have consequences for our close relationship with Israel and would not be recognized by us.”

With Trump’s re-election prospects uncertain this November, Israeli hard-liners have urged prime minister Netanyahu to move ahead with annexation quickly.

Senior Palestinian officials gathered Wednesday in the Jordan Valley. The prime minister appealed to the international community and US and Israeli officials with “the loudest voice” to stop the Israeli plan.

“Some say partial annexation. Some say full annexation. We will not accept any kind of annexation.,” said Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh. “We will not concede one centimeter of its land.”

Only negotiation can solve this complex political problem. We owe it to future generations of Palestinians & Israelis to break the existing cycle, seek resolution to this conflict, and be catalysts for change. Let this be the beginning of the conversation. https://t.co/YRv8FA71Ly — Ambassador Kelly Craft (@USAmbUN) June 24, 2020

US Ambassador Kelly Craft said many council members “have concerns with this issue of the potential extension of Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank.”

“At the same time, we ask that you also hold the Palestinian leadership accountable for acts they are responsible for,” she said. Craft urged Palestinian leaders to look closely at Trump’s plan “and engage us,” stressing that “it is an opening offer.”

Read more: Experts warn against impending Israeli annexation of West Bank settlements

Netanyahu moving ahead with annexation plans: Settler leader

Last Update: Thursday, 25 June 2020 KSA 01:24 - GMT 22:24