Sudan’s transition gets vote of approval as Western donors pledge $900 mln

A general view shows the skyline of the Sudanese capital Khartoum. (AFP)
Reuters, Berlin/Cairo Thursday 25 June 2020
Western countries donated some $900 million at a conference hosted by Germany to support Sudan’s struggling transition and help overcome an economic crisis after the ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir last year, officials said on Thursday.

The European Union donated 312 million euros ($349.94 million), the United States $356.2 million, Germany 150 million euros and France 100 million euros for various projects in Sudan, officials told the online event.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, running the country under a precarious, transitional power-sharing deal with the military since the overthrow al-Bashir in a popular uprising last year,is desperate for foreign support.

More donations were coming at the one-day event.

