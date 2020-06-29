Egypt’s national security closely linked region’s security: Al-Sisi

Egypt’s national security is closely linked to the region’s security, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday.
The country is located in a turbulent region that makes it difficult for Egypt to isolate itself within its borders, he added.
“We live in a turbulent region… and the conflicts in the region make it difficult for a country to isolate itself within its borders,” al-Sisi said.
“The threat of terrorism was the forefront of what we faced in the past years,” he added.
“Egypt does not attack anyone and does not interfere in anyone’s internal affairs, but at the same time takes measures to preserve its national security,” according to al-Sisi.
Last Update: Monday, 29 June 2020 KSA 15:44 - GMT 12:44